Masked men enter classroom, beat students in Uttar Pradesh; FIR registered

Nine students were injured on Monday after three masked men barged into their class and started beating the children with batons in Abhayour.

Published: 02nd May 2022

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Nine students were injured on Monday after three masked men barged into their class and started beating the children with batons in Abhayour village here, police said.

The nine students, including five girls, were admitted to the civil hospital in Sohna, they said, adding that their condition is stable.

"An FIR was registered at Sohna Sadar police station against 14 unidentified people and one named person following a complaint by Purshottam, who teaches in the school," SHO Jai Singh said.

According to police, the accused barged into class 12 with sticks in their hands and started beating the students.

The frightened students started running outside and a stampede occurred.

Meanwhile, agitated parents staged a dharna and demanded security for their wards.

