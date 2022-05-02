STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No clue who shot 6-year-old girl at home, Noida cops launch probe on own

The source of the gunshot is yet to be established and police are yet to recover any firearm in the case, officials said.

Published: 02nd May 2022 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 11:24 PM

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: Police here on Monday said they have launched an investigation into the case of a six-year-old girl who died three days ago of a gunshot to her head while she was at home with her family.

The incident took place on the April 28 night at a village under the Phase 3 police station limits.

"The family lives in a village near Pusta. Hari Narayan had laid down for rest after dinner around 9 pm while his daughter Rohini was on a cot near him. Suddenly they heard a sound which was believed to be like a bursting tyre but he noticed that his daughter was bleeding from the head," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

"The family rushed her to a hospital immediately but was later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. A bullet was found in the girl's head. She had turned brain dead and died the next day," the officer said.

During on-site inspection and initial probe by the police, it emerged that the shot was fired from within the house.

However, there has been no written complaint in the case by the girl's family so far, he said.

However, the local police are probing the case on their own to ascertain the facts of the case, DCP Chander added.

