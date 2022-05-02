Notice to UP police over woman’s death

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cognisance of a woman found hanging from the wall of a private hospital in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday asked the state police to arrest the accused persons immediately. The family of the deceased has alleged that she was raped and then murdered.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh DGP to file an FIR against the accused persons immediately. The panel has sought the arrest of all the accused and a copy of the postmortem report. “Action taken must be apprised within seven days,” it said.

The body of a woman, said to be a nurse, was found hanging from the wall of a private hospital, which opened last week, in Unnao on Saturday. Police have named three persons, including the owner of the hospital, as accused. Police, however, said rape was not confirmed during the autopsy.