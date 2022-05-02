STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Ram Nath Kovind in Assam, Mizoram from May 3-6

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, a statement issued on Monday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Published: 02nd May 2022 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 10:50 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, a statement issued on Monday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam on Wednesday, it said.

On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati, organised by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the statement said.

Kovind will also address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl on Thursday.

Comments

