Rahul slams Modi government, accuses it of misgovernance

Published: 02nd May 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that its "misgovernance" is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies.

His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand. "Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis.

PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," the former Congress chief said on Twitter.

Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment.

