STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Religious issues being created to hide Centre's failures: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the last eight years of BJP-led rule at the Centre had led to inflation, rising unemployment and farm distress.

Published: 02nd May 2022 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said religious controversies and disputes were being created nationwide to hide the failures of the NDA government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to TV news channel 'ETV Bharat' here, he said the last eight years of BJP-led rule at the Centre had led to inflation, rising unemployment and farm distress.

Without naming MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Patole said no one was above the law and said the state government would ensure the situation remains peaceful and fully in control.

Thackeray, during his speech at a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, had reiterated his demand for removal of loudspeakers atop mosques by May 3, and had gone on to warn he would not be responsible for the consequences that may follow if the ultimatum was ignored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nana patole Maharashtra Congress Maharashtra
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp