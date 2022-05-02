Saffron camp to launch mass contact drive ahead of J&K Assembly polls

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir expected within a few months, the BJP will soon rollout its mass contact programme across the union territory to reach out to the electorate. During the programme, BJP leaders will try to gather public opinion and feedback on the welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the party-led administration in the UT. Recently, the party held its core group meeting in Jammu which was chaired by state unit chief Ravindra Raina.

Spokesperson Arun Gupta told this newspaper that the mass contact programme would be launched within a week in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. “All levels including the booth committees would be covered under the mass contact programme. We will hear the grievances reported by the public and seek their redressal,” he said.

The Assembly elections are likely to be held in October-November with the Delimitation Commission expected to submit its report this month. Sources said the party leaders may focus on areas in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region and Kupwara, Bandipora and Anantnag in the Valley, where the BJP feels that the party has chances of winning. Leaders may also reach out to Gujjar and Bakerwal communities as the Delimitation Commission has proposed reserving nine seats in J&K assembly for STs.

The saffron camp will also hold workers’ meetings across the UT during which leaders would stress on its cadre to reach out to masses and also make themselves more accessible to the public. As per political observers, the BJP mooted the mass contact programme to consolidate and develop its vote bank and support base in J&K.

In 2014 Assembly polls, the party had won all the seats in the Jammu region. “If BJP wants to form the government in J&K, then it has to win most of the 43 seats proposed in Jammu region and also win some seats in the Valley,” said a political observer.