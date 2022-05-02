Selling ‘Delhi model’, Kejriwal bid to win Gujarat voters

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Trying to project his party as the alternative to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that AAP would defeat the saffron party in the upcoming

Assembly poll in the state.

At his first public rally after the AAP allied with Bhartiya Trible Party (BTP) in tribal-dominated Bharuch district, Kejriwal mocked the ruling party for “creating a world record in paper leaks” and lamented the “derelict condition” of schools and hospitals in the state.

Daring the BJP to call early polls in the state, Kejriwal said: “I heard speculations that Gujarat elections will happen early because they (BJP) are scared of the AAP… We have formed two governments in Delhi and one recently in Punjab, and now it is the turn of Gujarat. They (BJP) feel that if they give us time till December, Gujarat will turn towards AAP. But I am telling you, I only have the hand of God and the

support of the people. You (BJP) can conduct elections now or six months later, I will defeat you.”

Listing out the freebies given by his government in Delhi, Kejriwal said: “Today, the costliest power is being supplied in Gujarat but electricity is free in Delhi. How is Delhi getting free electricity? Delhi has a corruption-free government. I don’t allow people to siphon-off money. If you vote the AAP into power in Gujarat, you will have electricity, water and medical services free just like Delhi.”

Kejriwal ridiculed the education department of Gujarat, enlisting the alleged exam paper leaks. “The BJP has created a bizarre world record in exam paper leaks. They have broken all world records in paper leaks. I have heard that the Guinness Book Record officials held a meeting yesterday and they are going to add the BJP’s name to the list of maximum paper leaks. There is even a paper leak of Class VII in this list,” he sarcastically. Pitching the ‘Delhi Model’ governance in the western state, Kejriwal invited the Gujarat chief minister to visit Delhi for a “guided tour”.