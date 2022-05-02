Supreme Court seeks action plan for school dropouts whose parents lost livelihood due to Covid

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to ponder over the suggestions of the amicus in the case, and submit a report on the action plan to deal with children who dropped out from schools due to the loss of the livelihoods of their parents or guardians. The top court has also directed the states to give their response on the same. The top court has been hearing a suo moto writ petition dealing with children who are in street situations and those who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Learned amicus submits that apart from the children who have lost their parents, there are a lot of children who had to discontinue education due to dislocation or loss of livelihood of their parents or guardians. NCCPR is directed to ponder over the suggestions given by amicus by the next date or the hearing. States are also directed to submit their response on the situation of dropouts due to Covid-19,” the top court said.

Amicus curiae in the matter Gaurav Aggarwal informed the court about the issue of children dropping out from schools due to the effects of the pandemic because of economic factors. He requested the court for the education department to look into

it. The court took this suggestion and asked NCCPR and states to respond on it as it involves children’s rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. The matter will now be heard next week.

The court was also informed that the videoconferencing facilities are being carried out for the victims of child trafficking who were residents of other states according to the facility created in the courts which are nearer to the places of their residence.

“...We are informed that the results of the pilot project are encouraging. The registry is directed to transmit the list to the registrars of the high courts who will in turn bring the same to the notice of the session or trial courts. In case of any difficulty, the remote point coordinators shall take the guidance of NALSA which is willing to coordinate with the videoconferencing of the victims of child trafficking from remote points. The trial courts are directed to give preference to these victims in these cases,” the top court has further ordered in the case.

On April 18, the top court had urged the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to involve NGOs and individuals working in the field of child rights to identify children in street situations.