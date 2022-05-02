Triple talaq trauma: UP woman seeks justice after being divorced five times for dowry

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bizarre and shocking incident of triple talaq, a woman married in village Tekari Dandu under Mill Area police station of Rae Bareli district approached the police authorities seeking their intervention after being divorced five times alternately by her husband and brother-in-law for dowry and compelled to undergo ‘Nikah Halala’ (marrying another man) twice during the last seven years.

As per local police sources, the victim approached the police authorities when she was forced for Nikah halala for the third time by her in-laws. The victim has given a complaint against her husband and his immediate family seeking their arrest and justice for herself.

The sources claimed that the victim was married to Mohammad Arif of Tekaari Dandu village on April 7, 2015. Arif allegedly started demanding dowry from the woman immediately after the wedding. When the victim refused to ask her parents to cough up more money, a trail of her unending sufferings and torture started.

On the provocation of his parents, Mohammad Arif gave triple talaq to the victim. When she tried to approach police authorities, her parents-in-law pressured her to enter into Nikah halala with her brother–in-law Zahid. She was then married

to Zahid on October 21, 2016. After halala (consummation of marriage) with Zahid, she was divorced by him to be married again to Arif on March 23, 2017.

After a comparatively peaceful hiatus, the torture of the victim started yet again and Arif divorced her second time. She was even shooed away by the in-laws to her parents’ place. As her parents intervened, a deal was struck between the two sides under which the victim was again made to marry Zahid and consummated her marriage with him. Zahid was asked to divorce her again so that she could marry Arif for the third time, said the sources.

The sources added that the victim tied the nuptial knot with Arif for the third time on February 21, 2021. The entire trial of torture of the woman continued within the family without letting the neighbours get an air about it.

However, Arif did not mend his ways and divorced the woman again on March 1, 2022. He even pressured her for another session of nikah halala, this time with Budhai, the husband of his sister.

The sources claimed that it made the victim flee her in-laws home. She went to her parents and got a case of dowry and domestic violence lodged against husband Arif, mother-in-law Nasreen, brother–in-law Babloo, Babloo’s wife Buddhan, another brother-in-law Zahid along with relatives Budhai and Rasheed. The case was lodged under the Anti-Dowry Act-1961 at Mill Area police station.

After a span of 25 days when the local police failed to make the arrests, the victim approached the circle officer (CO) a week back seeking justice for herself. According to CO Vandana Singh, she got the case lodged as soon as she came to know about the plight of the woman. “We are in the process of consultations over the legal provision in connection with nikah halala. Soon we will proceed in the case ensuring respite to the victim,” said the CO.