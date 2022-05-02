STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two CRPF personnel were injured in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Published: 02nd May 2022 09:48 PM

Improvised Explosive Device

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two CRPF personnel were injured in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Police and CRPF personnel were conducting an area domination exercise in two bunker vehicles at Larmoo in the Awantipora area of the district when an IED blast took place, the officials said.

They said two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the blast, which was followed by firing.

Further details of the incident are awaited, they added.

