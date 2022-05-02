STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP woman killed for opposing husband's extramarital affair

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UP): A 33-year-old married woman was allegedly strangulated by her husband for opposing his extramarital affair, police said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday evening at Rampur village in Purchapar area here, they said.

Police said a case was registered against the deceased woman' s husband Sohanlal, his father Ramlal and brother Papendra on a complaint by her father.

Police have arrested Sohanlal while the two other accused are absconding.

The incident was a fallout of an Zalleged illicit relationship, police said, adding the body has been sent for a postmortem.

