US industry has shown tremendous interest in India's aviation sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his ongoing trip to the US and Canada, has interacted with leaders in the aviation sector like Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin and Blade Air Mobility. He says that the US has shown great interest in India’s aviation sector.

Scindia is hoping that these interactions translate into investments across a range of segments from manufacturing aircraft and their components, to airport infrastructure.

"I had a detailed discussion with Hamid Salim, VP Sikorsky on deepening Lockheed Martin's engagement with India, including developments in the helicopter sector and setting up offset and MRO facilities in India," the minister tweeted. Scindia also met with Ambassador Paul Jones VP Raytheon Tech and Rick Duerloo SVP Pratt and Whitney.

"Discussed potential collaboration for enhancing the civil aviation infrastructure ecosystem in India, including setting up MROs and furthering GAGAN project," Scindia said.

The minister also met with US-India Business Council members from the aviation community and spoke about growing focus and opportunities in regional connectivity and urban air mobility in India.

The minister is on the last leg of his journey and will be in Canada where he will visit the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, besides other interactions.