Uttar Pradesh: History-sheeter’s daughter killed, another hurt during police raid in Chandauli

LUCKNOW: Amid protests by the locals in Manrajpur village under Sayyadraja police station area of Chandauli district over the mysterious death of the 24-year-old daughter of a history-sheeter Kanhaiyya Yadav, SHO Uday Pratap Singh was suspended and a case registered against him. An FIR was also registered against Sanjay Singh and four lady cops of the police station.

As per the local sources, the girl died after allegedly being beaten up by police personnel during a raid at their house to nab Kanhaiyya Yadav on Sunday night.

Chandauli is 402 –km away from state capital Lucknow and it is adjoining Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

According to Chandauli DM Sanjeev Singh, besides lodging an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide), 452 (House trespass) and 323 (causing hurt voluntarily) of IPC against the cops on the basis of the complaint submitted by the kin of the deceased, a probe was also launched into the incident under the Additional SP of Chandauli Sadar.

Earlier, the district police authorities denied having beaten up the girl to death and claimed it to be a case of suicide. However, in the latest development in the case, the sister of the deceased confirmed that police personnel beat her sister to death and then hanged her to make it look like a suicide.

According to Gunja Yadav, 21, the victim’s younger sister, the police barged into their house on Sunday evening and thrashed them without providing any reason or warrant. Despite their protests, police personnel, both men and women, thrashed them, she alleged.

“We protested. My sister ran inside and tried to bolt the door, but they caught hold of her and beat her up. They bashed me up also. Suddenly my sister’s screams for help stopped," Gunja said.

She added that when she finally went inside the room, she found her elder sister Nisha hanging from the ceiling fan. The noose was tied loosely around Nisha’s neck and her feet were still brushing against the floor.

She untied the noose, made with a saree, around her sister’s neck and checked her breathing and pulse. But by then Nisha was already dead.

However, contrary to Gunja and her family’s claims, Chandauli SP Ankur Agarwal claimed that Nisha’s post-mortem report clearly mentioned that there was no internal or external injury on her body. “It further states that since the cause of death is not clear, a viscera sample has been preserved for further testing,” said the SP.

The SP added that in the autopsy report, two marks were found on the girl's body, a scratch in the front of the throat and minor bruising 0.5 cm below the left jaw.

However, the SP did not clarify the condition in which the deceased was found when senior police officials reached the spot. He said all those factors would be included in the investigation of the case

Nisha Yadav was found dead after allegedly being thrashed by the police personnel who had gone looking for gangster Kanhiayya Yadav in Manrajpur village to arrest him.

The altercation started when Sayyadraja police party did not find Kanhaiyya Yadav at home. The argument soon turned into a tussle during which the 24-year-old Nisha Yadav, daughter of the gangster, died and her sister Gunja was injured.

The family has claimed that the police fled the scene leaving the girl’s body behind. On getting the news of the girl’s death, angry villagers gathered in huge numbers to block the Sayyadraja-Zamania highway and demanded that top police officials reach the spot. Two policemen were reportedly beaten by the protesters and the police vehicles were also vandalised. Top officials soon rushed to the spot with a heavy police contingent.

While the Samajwadi Party leaders joined the protesting villagers, the family of the deceased girl refused to hand over the body for post-mortem. They finally relented after the intervention of senior officials, including IG Zone, SP and District Magistrate.



The post-mortem was carried out at the district hospital and the girl’s last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi on Monday amid heavy police deployment.