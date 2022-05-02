STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work on using cow dung for making CNG to start soon in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Dharampal Singh

Dharampal Singh said cows will be kept in 'Gaushalas' and 'Gau Abhyarans' and work on setting up 'Gau Abhyarans' is going on.

Cow

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh on Monday said the work on using cow dung for making compressed natural gas will be started soon in the state for which cow dung will be purchased from farmers at the rate of Rs 1.50 per kg.

He also said that Bareilly has been chosen as the model for this project.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with officers at Vikas Bhawan, Singh claimed within a year, the problem of stray cattle roaming on the road and entering the fields of farmers will come to an end in the state.

Stray cattle was a major election issue in the recently concluded assembly elections, with the opposition parties targeting the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue.

Taking note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during an election rally stated that the problem faced by farmers of the state due to stray animals was being taken seriously.

He had also promised that the issue would be resolved after the model code of conduct comes to an end on March 10 and the new government is formed.

Singh also said cows will be kept in 'Gaushalas' and 'Gau Abhyarans' and work on setting up 'Gau Abhyarans' is going on.

Now the treatment of animals will be possible at the homes of farmers for which the state government is going to start veterinary mobile service in all the districts, he said.

"This veterinary mobile service will have one doctor, two compounders and one driver in each vehicle. On receiving the call, they will reach the spot and treat the animal. If needed, there will be facility to take the animal to the hospital," the minister added.

