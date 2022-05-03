Aadhaar cards with militants a concern: Army

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Outgoing General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the 15 Corps Lt General D P Pandey on Monday said foreign militants are getting killed after being forced out of hideouts – causing the number of local militants in the Kashmir Valley to dwindle.However, a cause of concern is the possession of Aadhaar cards by foreign militants, the GoC said.

“Valid Aadhaar cards have been recovered from two slain foreign militants killed in Srinagar recently. This is a challenge for security forces,” Lt General Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the 15 Corps headquarters.He said if the foreign militant carries the Aadhar card, it is a difficult proposition to validate the truth and his real identity. However, the GoC asserted that they would slowly overcome this challenge.