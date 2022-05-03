STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aadhaar cards with militants a concern: Army

However, a cause of concern is the possession of Aadhaar cards by foreign militants, the GoC said. 

Published: 03rd May 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Outgoing General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the 15 Corps Lt General D P Pandey on Monday said foreign militants are getting killed after being forced out of hideouts – causing the number of local militants in the Kashmir Valley to dwindle.However, a cause of concern is the possession of Aadhaar cards by foreign militants, the GoC said. 

“Valid Aadhaar cards have been recovered from two slain foreign militants killed in Srinagar recently. This is a challenge for security forces,” Lt General Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the 15 Corps headquarters.He said if the foreign militant carries the Aadhar card, it is a difficult proposition to validate the truth and his real identity. However, the GoC asserted that they would slowly overcome this challenge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar cards
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp