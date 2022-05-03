STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 19,137

Published: 03rd May 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID test

A healthworker collects swab samples of residents for COVID-19 testing, in Gurugram. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,84,913, while active cases dipped to 19,137, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,889 with 20 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 363 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.71 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,41,887, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.23 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 20 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala, three from Punjab and one each from Maharashtra and Mizoram.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

