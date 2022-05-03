Amid LAC standoff, Dalai Lama in Ladakh in July

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: Amid the ongoing border tension between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama would be visiting the Union Territory in July-August.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration, Dalai Lama has agreed to visit Ladakh in July or August.

The 14th Lama has been invited to visit Ladakh by Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay Monastery in Ladakh and former MP Thupten Tsewang, who is also president of Ladakh Buddhist Association.

Ladakh’s prominent Buddhist leaders Rinpoche and Thupten Tsewang had invited the Dalai Lama to the UT while visiting him at his residence in Dharmshala in Himachal Pradesh last month.It would be for the first time since the Covid pandemic that the Dalai Lama would be leaving his residence in Dharamshala to be among his followers.

The Dalai Lama had remained indoors and only granted virtual and in-person audiences from his residence. His visit to Ladakh would take place amid the ongoing border tension between the Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have been locked in a standoff since the Galwan clash in June 2020.

The spiritual leader had last visited Ladakh in July 2018 during which he had stressed on amity and community harmony. “Basic human nature is compassion and kind-heartedness, and therefore every human has a potential to generate peace, happiness and brotherhood. Religious traditions all over the world give the message of peace, love and compassion the need is to revive strengthen these virtues,” he had said.In the past, China has objected to the Dalai Lama’s visit to Ladakh. Beijing has also been objecting to the celebration of his birthday in Ladakh by the Buddhist community.

Not just any other leader

Tibetan refugees began to arrive in batches in India after the flight of the Dalai Lama from Tibet in 1959. New Delhi give the Tibetans asylum as well as assistance. Over the years, the Dalai Lama has spoken about the welfare of his people, women’s rights, among various issues. The Tibetan spiritual guru is one of the world’s most recognised personalities.