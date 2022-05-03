STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh tops among states in GST revenue collection growth in April

Arunachal had registered a 14 per cent GST revenue growth in March this year with a collection of Rs 105 crore, up from Rs 92 crore in the year-ago month.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a GST collection of Rs 196 crore in April, registering a year-on-year growth of 90 per cent, the highest among states, an official said on Tuesday.

The northeastern state had mopped up Rs 103 crore in the year-ago month.

The state had registered a 14 per cent GST revenue growth in March this year with a collection of Rs 105 crore, up from Rs 92 crore in the year-ago month.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for the state's achievement.

"Good news for India is GST revenue collection for April 2022 is record Rs 1.68 lakh crore. Great news is that Arunachal Pradesh recorded highest GST collection in April 2022 with 90% jump! Congratulations Arunachal Pradesh led by CM @PemaKhanduBJP & DyCM and FM @ChownaMeinBJP," Rijiju had said on Twitter.

Khandu also shared the state's achievement on the microblogging site.

"A great news from Arunachal Pradesh! Arunachal records highest growth of GST revenue during April 2022 vis a vis April 2021. A record 90% jump in GST collection," Khandu said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh GST
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp