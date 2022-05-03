STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayodhya seer who called for 'harma sansad' at Taj Mahal stopped from visiting monument

The seer was stopped on the way to the monument and was taken to another place in the outskirts of Agara.

Published: 03rd May 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGRA: An Ayodhya-based seer, who had announced to organise a ‘dharma sansad' at the Taj Mahal to declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra', was stopped from visiting the monument on Tuesday, police said.

The seer was stopped on the way to the monument and was taken to another place in the outskirts of the city, they said.

"We have neither arrested nor taken him into custody. We did stop him from moving towards the Taj Mahal, because he had declared to organise religious activity," Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar told PTI.

The seer, who identified himself as Jagadguru Paramhansacharya from Tapasvini Chhavni Peethadhiswar, had also said that he would install an idol of Lord Shiva in the Taj Mahal premises, claiming that the monument was a Shiva temple.

After being denied entry to the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, a purported video of the seer surfaced on social media in which he claimed that he would not eat and drink until he is allowed to visit Taj Mahal.

It is to be mentioned that a purported video of the seer went viral on April 30 in which he had claimed, "I was denied entry to the Taj Mahal because of the saffron clothes on April 27. After that there was a protest and then the ASI officials apologised and invited me to visit again. I will visit the Taj Mahal on May 5 and install the idol of Lord Shiva there. I would also organise a 'Sanatani Dharam Sansad' and declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra'."

However, the seer reached Agra on Tuesday instead of May 5.

He came to the city in a chariot and was stopped on Fatehabad road on the way to Taj Mahal by the Agra police, officials said.

In his latest video, the seer said, "On the invitation of the ASI, I came to visit Tejo Mahalay which is a very ancient Lord Shiva temple. But on the way to the Taj Mahal, I was stopped by the Agra administration. After that they kept me in the guest house at the Keetham lake in Agra city. I declare that I will not eat anything or drink anything until the administration allows me to visit Taj Mahal."

