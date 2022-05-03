STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Banners, posters put up for Parshuram Jayanti removed in Ahmedabad; four held

After receiving a complaint from the organisers, police checked the CCTV footage and identified four miscreants, one of them a minor, said Jadeja.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Police arrested three miscreants and detained a minor for allegedly tearing banners and posters put up on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti in the Vasna area of Ahmedabad in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

Residents of Vasna had organised a 'maha aarti' at a temple to celebrate Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary and put up posters and banners announcing the same in the area on late Monday night, he said.

"When they were putting up banners in Chamunda Nagar part of Vasna, some local youths raised an objection as they did not want those banners near their locality. During early hours, these youths, out of that grudge, tore apart some banners, posters and also broke a plaque on which Parshuram Chowk was written," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhagirathsinh Jadeja.

After receiving a complaint from the organisers, police checked the CCTV footage and identified four miscreants, one of them a minor, said Jadeja.

Three of them were arrested, while the minor was detained and all four were booked under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), the DCP added.

