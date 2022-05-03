Bengal BJP rallies with a united face

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Showcasing a united front ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, the BJP West Bengal unit organised a mega procession in Kolkata on Monday, on the anniversary of TMC stormed back to power after the 2021 Assembly poll.

The event with all top state-level functionaries in the front row was said to be a result of the high command’s dictate to Bengal leaders to sort out their internal disputes and rejuvenate the party in the state.

National vice-president Dilip Ghosh, state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the procession to mark the day as “black day”

Party workers from districts thronged city roads as the procession marched from Raja Subodh Mullick Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata.“The rally will definitely boost our party workers ahead of the Union minister’s visit. In the recent past, discontent within the party had become prominent. This badly damaged the image we managed to build up ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections,” said a senior BJP leader.The discontent among party leaders became clearly visible after the BJP’s unimpressive performance in both civic polls and by-elections.