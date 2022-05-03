STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal BJP rallies with a united face

Party workers from districts thronged city roads as the procession marched from Raja Subodh Mullick Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Showcasing a united front ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state,  the BJP West Bengal unit organised a mega procession in Kolkata on Monday, on the anniversary of TMC stormed back to power after the 2021 Assembly poll.    

The event with all top state-level functionaries in the front row was said to be a result of the high command’s dictate to Bengal leaders to sort out their internal disputes and rejuvenate the party in the state.
National vice-president Dilip Ghosh, state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the procession to mark the day as “black day”

Party workers from districts thronged city roads as the procession marched from Raja Subodh Mullick Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata.“The rally will definitely boost our party workers ahead of the Union minister’s visit. In the recent past, discontent within the party had become prominent. This badly damaged the image we managed to build up ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections,” said a senior BJP leader.The discontent among party leaders became clearly visible after the BJP’s unimpressive performance in both civic polls and by-elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp