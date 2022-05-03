Bihar government to organise investors summit in New Delhi on May 12

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar is making all out efforts to generate employment and boost industries in the state to enter the 2024 Lok Sabha election on a firm ground. The government's initiative to organise an investors summit in New Delhi on May 12 is being viewed as an exercise in that direction.

Apparently emboldened by successful opening of the country's first greenfield grain based ethanol production plant in Bihar's Purnea on Saturday, state industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that Bihar would soon turn into an industrial hub and provide employment opportunities to the people of the state.

"I appeal from the investors to make investments in Bihar. The situation has improved a lot and atmosphere is congenial for investments. It's not the same Bihar, which had been projected in Bollywood movies like 'Apahran' and 'Gangajal'," he said while referring to the state's turnaround with opening of state's first ethanol production plant.

The industries department has decided to organise an investors summit in the national capital on May 12 to attract more investments. The preparations for the mega event have already started. Sources in industries department said that senior officials were camping in New Delhi to make the programme a grand success.

"Employment has been an issue in every election. We saw COVID-19 lockdown and a large number migrant workers returned to their native towns and villages. They should have been given jobs in the state itself. For the purpose, several projects are in the pipeline," the minister said.

In the first phase, 16 more ethanol production plants would be opened in the state. Three of them are ready to be inaugurated soon - two in Gopalganj and one in Bhojpur district. These units would produce 35.2 crore litres of ethanol, which will be supplied to petroleum companies to make diesel and petrol.

The state has received investments worth Rs.30,832 crore in ethanol sector alone. Besides, plans are afoot to set up mega food park, leather park, logistic park and textile park. While leather park will be set up in Kishanganj, logistic park will come up in Gaya.

The food park is proposed to be set up in Champaran region. "The bid has been invited for setting up textile park in Bihar," a senior official of the state industries department said.

According to a survey conducted by the labour department, nearly 63 per cent of the migrant workers from Bihar worked in different textile industries in the country. "The state has skilled labour for textile industries," the officer pointed out.