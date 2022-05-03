STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against woman in Maharashtra for duping job aspirants of Rs 59 lakh

FIR, first information report

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THANE: Police have registered a case against a woman here in Maharashtra for allegedly duping 12 people of Rs 59 lakh while promising them railway jobs, an official said on Tuesday.

The victims hailed from Dhule and Jalgaon districts in the state, he said. One of the victims told the police that he came to know about the woman, identified as Sushila Deore, through an acquaintance.

She offered to get him a job in the Railways for which he paid her a certain sum, the official from Shivaji Nagar police station said quoting the complaint.

The other victims also did the same after being promised jobs as ticket collectors and helpers, he said. The accused then gave appointment letters to the victims in sealed envelopes.

But, when they reported for work at the Central Railway's office, they were told the appointment letters were fake, the official said.

When the victims sought a refund of their money, the woman issued them cheques which bounced, following which they approached the police.

The police here on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

Maharashtra
India Matters
