STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

College student in West Bengal's Murshidabad hacked to death

A 21-year-old woman was hacked to death by a man in West Bengal's Murshidabad district allegedly over a jilted relationship.

Published: 03rd May 2022 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAHARAMPUR: A 21-year-old woman was hacked to death by a man in West Bengal's Murshidabad district allegedly over a jilted relationship, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested from Samserganj on Monday night a few hours after the murder in the heart of Baharampur that shook the staid life of the town, they said.

He apparently threatened with a sharp weapon some persons who tried to rescue the woman, before fleeing from the spot.

On being produced before the Baharampur district sessions court, the chief judicial magistrate sent him to 10 days in police custody.

The accused told the police that he was in a relationship with the woman -- a third-year undergraduate student of Baharampur Girls' College -- but it had deteriorated in the recent past.

Both of them hailed from neighbouring Malda district.

Her father claimed that she had confided in him that there was no relationship between them of late.

The opposition parties hit out at the state government, alleging deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, which made such a crime possible.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury, who is the local MP, led a candlelight march on Tuesday evening to protest the murder.

"Baharampur used to be a safe place for women, I cannot accept this deterioration of law and order," Chowdhury, who is also the state Congress president, said.

He called for exemplary punishment for the accused.

Claiming that the safety and security of women in West Bengal has reached its nadir, Leader of Opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari questioned how such a gruesome murder could take place in the heart of Baharampur town in the evening.

"There is no word to describe what happened in Baharampur, perpetrators of crimes now feel that nothing will happen to them," he told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murshidabad  Murshidabad Crime Murshidabad Murder West Bengal West Bengal murder West Bengal crime
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp