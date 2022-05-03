Cop injured in encounter with Naxals in Maharashtra

By PTI

MUMBAI: A police constable suffered serious injuries in an encounter with Naxals in Maharashtra's insurgency-hit Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The skirmish took place near Dodraj forest in Bhamragad, located over 900 km from the state capital Mumbai, when a team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, was patrolling in the area, he said.

The ultras, who had gathered in the forest, opened fire at the police patrolling team, following which the security personnel retaliated.

After the exchange of fire for some time, Naxals fled into the forest, the official said. A police constable was seriously injured in the face-off and rushed to a hospital, he said. A search was on in the Bhamragad forest, he added.

In November last year, 26 Naxals, including senior cadre Milind Teltumbde, were killed in a fierce encounter with the C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli.