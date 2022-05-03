CUET exemption likely for Meghalaya students: CM Conrad K Sangma

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said students of state government-aided as well as private colleges will not be required to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission into undergraduate courses.

Sangma, who had called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi during the day, said these colleges would be “exempted” from the all-India test.

"...They (the Centre) have agreed that there will be certain areas in which they will try to exempt some of our colleges, which are not necessarily centrally funded… those will not have to appear for the exam," Sangma said in a statement.

The chief minister, however, said he is awaiting an official communication in this regard from the Union government.

CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central varsities from the 2022-23 academic session.

Pradhan had last month clarified that the CUET does not infringe upon the rights of the states and union territories.