STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CUET exemption likely for Meghalaya students: CM Conrad K Sangma

CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central varsities from the 2022-23 academic session.

Published: 03rd May 2022 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said students of state government-aided as well as private colleges will not be required to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission into undergraduate courses.

Sangma, who had called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi during the day, said these colleges would be “exempted” from the all-India test.

"...They (the Centre) have agreed that there will be certain areas in which they will try to exempt some of our colleges, which are not necessarily centrally funded… those will not have to appear for the exam," Sangma said in a statement.

The chief minister, however, said he is awaiting an official communication in this regard from the Union government.

CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central varsities from the 2022-23 academic session.

Pradhan had last month clarified that the CUET does not infringe upon the rights of the states and union territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET Common University Entrance Test Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp