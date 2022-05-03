STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Data alone not enough, people need food too': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Narendra Modi

Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi over his comment on cheap internet saying that data alone do not suffice people's needs.

Published: 03rd May 2022 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on cheap internet saying that data alone do not suffice people's needs.

"What will cheap internet do, when one's stomach is empty? One also needs cheap petrol, diesel, gas, pulses, rice, oil, ghee, and flour because data alone do not fill the stomach," Yadav said in his tweet criticizing Modi's comment about cheap and fast internet in the country during his address to the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday.

"Getting the rich to applaud, and the poor to serve you, are two different things," said Yadav.

He also attached a 42-second-long clip of Modi's address in his Twitter post.

"The kind of internet speed India has...And how cheap it is, is unimaginable to most nations," Modi said in the video to loud applause from Indian community members present there.

Modi is in Europe on a three-nation visit.

He was in Denmark on Tuesday and will visit France before coming back to India.

