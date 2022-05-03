STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eid: BSF exchanges sweets with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border 

The exchange of sweets was also done all along the border posts in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor under the Jammu frontier of the force.

Published: 03rd May 2022

BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid at Joint Check Post at Hussainiwala in Punjab on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday exchanged sweets with its counterparts in Pakistan and Bangladesh at various locations at the front on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The paramilitary force is tasked to guard the two sensitive and important borders with its neighbours.

While it shares a 3,323 long international border (IB) with Pakistan on India's western flank, the India-Bangladesh front on the eastern side of the country is 4,096 kms long.

Sweets were exchanged between Pak Rangers and BSF on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr at the Attari-Wagah joint check post along the IB in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said.

The exchange of sweets was also done all along the border posts in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor under the Jammu frontier of the force.

"BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Rangers and Rangers reciprocated the BSF gesture." BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating it effectively. Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationship between both border guarding forces," the spokesperson said.

Similar exchange of sweets wad done between the BSF and its eastern counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), at several points across the front.

The South Bengal frontier of the force headquartered in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, said its troops exchanged sweets and greetings with BGB personnel at Pertrapole (North 24 Parganas district) and other posts.

"Both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations. The exchange of sweets are a goodwill gesture and reflect true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that along with the greetings of Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, BSF is maintaining "alertness and strict vigil" along the border areas on the eastern front.

