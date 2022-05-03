STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat BJP workers are on three-day leave

Patil said there would be no political event in the state during the three-day ‘vacation.’

Published: 03rd May 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat BJP workers are on three-day leave, officially. State BJP chief CR Patil told party workers on Monday that beginning May 2, they can take rest before going out full-steam, non-stop from May 6 for the Assembly polls due later this year. The BJP has 1.14 crore primary members in Gujarat of which 1.29 lakh are active members.

Patil said there would be no political event in the state during the three-day ‘vacation.’ “I request party workers to go out with their families for a picnic or enjoy their time. They will not get any holiday for the next six months, not even during Diwali,” said Patil.

The BJP is planning a mega show of ‘five lakh people’ to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is aimed at “breaking its own record” of the recent Dahod event that was attended by three lakh people, Patil said.

The public meeting, whose schedule is yet to be fixed, would be held in south Gujarat where tribal communities from Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari, and Dang will be present. “We hope the gathering will have five lakh people,” said Patil. 

A BJP worker Deepak Bhavsar said the three-day off was much needed. “For the first time, a state president has thought of small workers like us and our families. We’ll make good use of the break. I am going to visit the Statue of Unity with my family,” said Bhavsar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Gujarat
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp