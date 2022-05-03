Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat BJP workers are on three-day leave, officially. State BJP chief CR Patil told party workers on Monday that beginning May 2, they can take rest before going out full-steam, non-stop from May 6 for the Assembly polls due later this year. The BJP has 1.14 crore primary members in Gujarat of which 1.29 lakh are active members.

Patil said there would be no political event in the state during the three-day ‘vacation.’ “I request party workers to go out with their families for a picnic or enjoy their time. They will not get any holiday for the next six months, not even during Diwali,” said Patil.

The BJP is planning a mega show of ‘five lakh people’ to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is aimed at “breaking its own record” of the recent Dahod event that was attended by three lakh people, Patil said.

The public meeting, whose schedule is yet to be fixed, would be held in south Gujarat where tribal communities from Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari, and Dang will be present. “We hope the gathering will have five lakh people,” said Patil.

A BJP worker Deepak Bhavsar said the three-day off was much needed. “For the first time, a state president has thought of small workers like us and our families. We’ll make good use of the break. I am going to visit the Statue of Unity with my family,” said Bhavsar.