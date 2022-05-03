Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

University to integrate transgender students

In a special move, Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur will have a separate column in admission forms for transgender aspirants from this academic session. This decision was taken at a recent meeting of the admission board of the university. With this, the Jai Narain Vyas University has become the second university in the country after Bangalore University to take this step in the interest of transpeople. This decision will be implemented from the upcoming 2022-23 academic session. Besides a separate column for them, every effort will be made to provide special facilities for transpeople. Owing to the response, reservation for them in future will also be decided as per rules.

Meet of over 50-years-old singles held in city

For the first time, an introduction conference for single women and men above 50 years of age was held in Jaipur. This initiative for unmarried, divorced, widowed and single women over 50 years of age was organised by Ahmedabad’s Contract Foundation. In the conference, the elderly living lonely lives were seen looking for life partners. People between 50 and 83 years of age from Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP, Punjab and Maharashtra attended the event. A total of 150 prospective grooms came to see 20 potential brides. Atul Kotecha, the Rajasthan coordinator of the Contract Foundation, said that single senior citizens are often unable to get much help in finding love.

CM Gehlot felicitates tea seller, an old acquaintance

Kishanlal Rankawat of Jodhpur was the special guest of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence last Sunday. Rankawat-owned Pawanputra Tea and Namkeen Stall in Jodhpur was frequented by Gehlot during his days as an upcoming politician. At that time no one thought that Gehlot would go on to become the state’s CM. Gehlot had specially invited Kishanlal, felicitated him and reminisced about the time he spent at the stall. When Gehlot shared the photo of the meeting on social media, his gesture was appreciated a lot. People close to Gehlot say this special quality has enabled him to become the state’s CM for the third time as his art of maintaining relationships sets him apart.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com