Loudspeaker controversy created to divert people's attention from Centre's failures: Digvijaya

By PTI

INDORE: The controversy over loudspeakers atop mosques has been given importance to divert attention of the people from the failure of the BJP-led government at the Centre in tackling inflation and unemployment, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said here on Tuesday.

He had arrived in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, to attend a programme on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Queried on the loudspeaker controversy, which has taken centre stage in neighbouring Maharashtra, Singh said, "All these are useless talks. Through such things, people's attention is being diverted from issues like rising inflation and unemployment. This is in order to ensure people don't think about the Central government's failure on these issues."

Asked about reports of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently declined an offer to join the Congress, planning to enter politics from home state Bihar, the former MP chief minister just said "(he is) welcome". He said the curfew imposed in Khargone after the violence during Ram Navami festivities on April 10 was a failure on the part of the state government as it had failed to restore harmony among the people.

He said a Ram Navami procession taken out there had witnessed Muslims offering water and "sharbat" to those taking part, but some time later in the afternoon another religious procession was held, which was not needed.

Those who took part in the second procession broke rules, removed a barrier and made their way to the vicinity of a mosque despite being asked to desist by an additional superintendent of police rank official, Singh said.

A judicial probe must be instituted to bring the guilty, irrespective of which community they are from, to book, Singh added.