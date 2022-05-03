STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Row over razing of national-level hockey player’s home

The state junior state hockey fullback alleged that the local administration was not stating the correct facts.

Published: 03rd May 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A house demolished during the eviction drive at Govindasamy Nagar on Greenways Road in Chennai, on Sunday. (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Already faced with widespread allegations over the “bulldozer drive” against the minority community in Khargone town, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh was confronted with a fresh controversy after a national-level hockey player’s small family home was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive in Mandsaur on Monday.

Failing to stop the anti-encroachment team from demolishing her and neighbours’ huts, the 18-year-old hockey player Sagu Dawar allegedly tried to commit suicide by pouring  kerosene over self. However police personnel foiled it. 

“The local administration suddenly arrived and started demolishing our huts where we’ve been living for decades. I won’t leave this place till a new dwelling is built for my family at an alternate place,” Sagu said.
The local SDM Bihari Singh, however, denied the allegations that the “encroachments” were removed in haste. 

“The process has been on for the last six months, as the land is owned by the education department. Once this land is freed from encroachment, it will be utilised for building a sports hostel for promising players. All those living in the huts have already been allotted alternative land for dwellings at Alavada Khedi in the district,” Singh maintained.

The state junior state hockey fullback alleged that the local administration was not stating the correct facts. “As far as I know, no written document has been given to us that proves that alternate land has been allotted,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp