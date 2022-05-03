Madhya Pradesh tribal man marries 3 partners at single venue

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed an uncanny event on Sunday when a former village sarpanch married his live-in partners at a single venue. The incident happened in Nanpur village where Samrath Maurya, who is in his early 40s, married all his partners Nanbai, Mela and Sakri.

The elaborate marriage event, which started on Friday and ended on Sunday, was attended by, among hundreds of villagers, the six children — three daughters and three sons — born to Maurya and his three partners.

“I wasn’t well off when these relationships began, so I couldn’t get married to them despite having kids from the affairs. But now we’re in a position to turn them into marriage. Marriage is important as that alone will make us eligible to be part of all auspicious rituals in our family and to enter into the temple of our Kul Devi,” Maurya said.

Bhilala tribe seniors Prakash Maurya and Sajjan Singh Maurya said the marriages were essential under their tradition as live-in couples can’t be part of any auspicious events of their kin.