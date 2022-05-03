STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Sambhaji Chhatrapati debunks Raj Thackeray's claim about Shivaji samadhi

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati said the samadhi was built by social reformer Mahatma Phule in 1925.

Published: 03rd May 2022 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: One must not talk on history till one is absolutely sure, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati said on Tuesday when asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray claiming during his Sunday rally that the 'samadhi' of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was built by freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said the samadhi was built by social reformer Mahatma Phule in 1925, adding that the real credit for its construction went to all devotees and followers of the legendary warrior king.

Without naming Thackeray, he said, "It is wrong for a responsible leader to make such a statement. One should talk about history only if you are 100 per cent sure."

Thackeray had made the statement during his Aurangabad rally, which was more in the news for his ultimatum to the state government to get loudspeakers atop mosques removed by May 4, failing which he had said there would be consequences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Shivaji Samadhi Raj Thackeray Sambhaji Chhatrapati
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp