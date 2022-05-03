Medical students' association to approach Supreme Court for postponing NEET PG exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A medical students' association will approach the Supreme Court on May 4 for postponing NEET PG 2022 exam as the counseling process for 2021 is not yet over, even as other medical bodies urged the union health minister to defer the exam till July.

According to All India Medical Students’ Association national president Dr. Jitendra Singh the association will be filing a petition on May 4 on postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2022.

"We request all medical associations to join in this fight for justice for medical students," he tweeted.

In a separate letter to the union health ministry, the association said the counseling for NEET PG 2021 is still in progress, but the NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled for May 3.

Requesting for a postponement of the exam, the association said that this will help smoothly conduct the counseling and will thus solve the problems faced by the aspirants.

The NEET PG counseling of 2021 will get over by May 3, which will then be followed by state counseling, which will get over by May end, the aspirants told this newspaper.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also wrote to the Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam from May to July.

“Justice can be served to these hard-working candidates, who formed the main support system of the country during the Covid-19 crisis and provided their best efforts to ensure the safety of the citizens,” the letter said.

In an online poll conducted by FAIMA, over 85 percent voted for postponing the exams slated for May 21. One and a half lakh MBBS students take the NEET PG 2022 exam.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital also requested the health minister to look into the matter urgently. “Kindly put an end to this suffering of NEET PG aspirants,” they tweeted.

India has about 38,000 post-graduate seats for about 78,000 MBBS graduates. There are 50 percent All India quota seats, and the remaining 50 percent are the state quota seats, which offer 19,000 MD/MS seats.