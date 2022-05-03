Mission 2024: BJP holding sessions to guard party workers against complacency

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a couple of months after the Uttar Pradesh assembly poll results, the ruling BJP has got into active election mode yet again by setting its eye on ‘Mission 2024’ as it has commenced rigorous training sessions for its cadres to get them ready for the battle of ballots ahead.

The main objective of the cadre training camps for the party’s footsoldiers is to guard against ‘complacency’ in the period leading to the parliamentary polls.

As per senior party leaders, the steps to keep the cadres on their toes are imperative to avoid lowering of the guard following a series of victories in four back to back elections in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

The first round of training camps concluded on Saturday. The trained leaders are now entrusted with imparting training to other BJP workers on how the party’s current run of victories could be continued.

The RSS and BJP old guard, who have witnessed the days of ‘struggle’, were also present in those training camps to help the cadres understand the need to get ready for the accomplishment of another mission in 2024.

In the first round of these training-cum-orientation camps of around 100 party workers each, leaders enlightened them with the party’s history to ensure that they remained focused. They also narrated the history of the party’s struggle when it had just two MPs in the Lok Sabha and graduated to the present day scenario, cautioning workers that it was still not time to sit back and take a breath.

“Besides the party’s history, the cadre were also made aware of the welfare schemes of the government and ways to connect better with the masses. It’s an effort to help cadres become even better,” said a senior BJP leader.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, senior ministers and party functionaries also shared tips in these workshops which would now be followed by smaller ones where those trained will coach others.

"The cadres are being told how the state government and the organisation are working in sync. They are also being entrusted with gathering the feedback of the masses and convey it to the party organization so that steps for course correction, if needed, could be taken,” said a BJP cadre requesting anonymity.

Senior BJP leaders, including those who failed to get a berth in the present cabinet, addressed these training sessions. The cadres are also being made aware of national and international events including India’s growing global profile under Modi, the air strikes in Pakistan, Ukraine-Russia conflict etc.