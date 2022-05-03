STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai civic body issues notice for inspection of Rana couple's home over 'illegal' construction

As per the Act section, BMC officials may enter a premises for the purpose of inspection, survey or execution of necessary work.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice for inspection of the residence of jailed independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana in Khar area here in connection with an alleged illegal construction, an official said on Tuesday.

A designated ward officer on Monday issued the notice to the chairman/secretary/owner or occupier of Lavie residential premises under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act-1888, over a complaint of "illegal" construction, a senior official from the H-West ward said.

The notice mentioned that the designated officer along with an assistant or workmen may come on or after May 4 to inspect the building.

"I hereby give you notice that, I shall, on May 4, 2022 or thereafter anytime, pursuant to provision of the last named section, enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises no. 8th Floor, Lavie, Plot No-412, CTS NO-E/249, 14th Road, Khar west, Mumbai-52 to inspect the said premises, taking photos and measurements," the designated officer said in the notice.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati in eastern Maharashtra, and Ravi Rana, the MLA from Badnera, were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23. They are currently in judicial custody.

The Mumbai police had registered an FIR against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

The couple had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa (hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman) outside Thackeray's private residence citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai for an event.

The BMC had earlier issued similar notices to Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai and a building in which BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj resides over alleged unauthorised constructions.

