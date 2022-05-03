NCP MP Supriya Sule hails Yeshwantrao Chavan during Thane visit

By PTI

THANE: NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday hailed Yeshwantrao Chavan for playing a stellar role in making Maharashtra one of the most progressive and developed states in the country.

Speaking at an event here, she said the Union government's report on start-ups also put Maharashtra in the lead.

"New technology and new ideas come to Maharashtra and then it reaches all over the country," she said.

She and state minister Jitendra Awhad then visited a Shiv Sena shakha (local office) nearby.

She brushed aside queries on whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Sena, NCP and Congress, would fight civic elections together.

Decisions regarding civic polls, including in Mumbai and Thane, would be taken at the appropriate time, Sule said.