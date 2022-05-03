Punjab Congress delegation meets Governor, seeks termination of knowledge sharing pact with Delhi

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A Congress delegation on Tuesday met Punjab Governor BL Purohit here, expressing concern over law and order seeking the termination of the knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi.

The delegation included the party's state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

The delegation submitted two memorandums to the Governor.

Warring and Bajwa told reporters that the Governor told them that while he does not interfere in the functioning of the government, he will take necessary measures in case of any violation of the Constitution.

The memorandum on law and order mentioned about two groups clashing in Patiala last week over an anti-Khalistan march and said despite having advance intelligence inputs, the government failed to take timely action.

It was a complete failure of the administration and total anarchy was let loose on the streets of Patiala, the memorandum said.

"The replacement of some police officers was too little and too late and moreover just an eyewash to provide face saving to the government," said the memorandum.

The main opposition party also alleged that police is being misused to settle personal scores with political opponents.

"The registration of an FIR against renowned poet Dr Kumar Vishwas and prominent Congress leader Alka Lamba is an example as to how police are misused to settle personal scores," it said.

The Congress alleged that murders, loot and robbery have become norm of the day.

Criminals are going scot free and they do not have any fear of law, said the memorandum.

"The incumbent government headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seems to have no clue about what is happening in the state. Moreover, they are busy somewhere else and with things that are not remotely concerned with the state," said the memorandum.

On the knowledge-sharing agreement signed on April 26 between Delhi and the state, the memorandum said the pact is "per se illegal and void ab initio".

"Both the signatories, that is chief ministers of both states, have no inherent power as per provisions of the Constitution of India to enter into such an agreement without due deliberation by the council of ministers of their respective states and without prior approval of the Hon'ble Governor of the state of Punjab as well as of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of NCT Delhi," it said.

This agreement has been executed and signed by both the CM at their own level, which can't be termed as lawful in any way," the Congress alleged while referring to various Articles of the Constitution challenging its legality.

"As per provisions, all executive action of the government of the state shall be expressed to be taken in the name of the Governor," it added.

However, the inter-state agreement has not been made in the name of the Governor, it said, adding that the agreement is unconstitutional.

"So, we on behalf of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Punjab and Congress Legislative Party, Punjab Vidhan Sabha seek your excellence's kind indulgence in the matter for terminating/quashing of the above illegal knowledge sharing agreement," said the memorandum.