School teacher held in Jharkhand for sexually assaulting boy

The boy's family members are known to have thwarted his attempt to die by suicide, following which he broke down and narrated the ordeal, the officer said.

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: A 40-year-old sports teacher of a private school in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district was arrested on Monday for alleged sexual assault of a Class 8 student, who apparently tried to end his life in its wake, a police officer said.

According to a complaint filed by his family at Kadama police station, the teacher assaulted the boy sexually on several occasions, including once last week.

In his complaint, the boy also said that the teacher had threatened to fail him and his sister if he did not give in to his demand.

A case was registered, based on the complaint, under various sections of the POCSO Act, the officer-in-charge of Kadma police station, Manoj Thakur, said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and produced before a local court, which then sent him to judicial custody, Thakur added.

