STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SII lowers each dose of Covovax jab from Rs 900 to Rs 225 excluding taxes

In addition, a private hospital can charge up to Rs 150 as service charge for Covovax. Also, at private centres a dose of Covaxin costs Rs 386, including GST, while Corbevax costs Rs 990.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Imag used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after its Covid shot Covovax was included on the CoWIN portal for inoculation of children aged 12-17 years at private vaccination centres, the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday reduced the price of each dose of the vaccine from Rs 900 to Rs 225, excluding taxes.

Following recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) the provision of the vaccine option was included on the portal on Monday.

On Tuesday, Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs, SII, Prakash Kumar Singh, is learnt to have communicated to the government that the firm is reducing the price of each dose from Rs 900 to Rs 225 plus goods and services tax (GST) for private hospitals.

In addition, a private hospital can charge up to Rs 150 as service charge. The price of the vaccine, Covovax, is learnt to have been revised on the CoWIN portal.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin free of cost at government vaccination centres.

At private centres a dose of Covaxin costs Rs 386, including GST, while Corbevax costs Rs 990.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus SII Serum Institue of India Covid vaccine
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp