STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three labourers die in blast at Zuari Agro Chemicals factory in Goa

Three laborers died in a blast in an under-maintenance ammonia tank at a plant of ZACL in Vasco town in south Goa on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PANAJI: Three labourers died in a blast in an under-maintenance ammonia tank at a plant of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZACL) in Vasco town in south Goa on Tuesday afternoon, company sources said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted "It is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic death of three labourers in a blast of the under maintenance Ammonia Tank at Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited plant at Vasco. The State machinery has immediately responded and are making every effort to bring normalcy to the situation."

Sawant clarified there was no gas leakage after the explosion in the ammonia tank.

"I urge the locals not to panic and not to believe any rumours. There is no gas leakage and the matter is being monitored by the Government," the CM said in another tweet.

Sources in ZACL said the deceased were not staffers of the company but were hired by a contractor.

They said the blast occurred when the labourers were removing nuts and bolts of the tank, which was scheduled to be shut down from May 30.

"Instead of using cold works technology as recommended, they were using gas cutting equipment due to which the blast occurred," the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Zuari Agro Chemicals Factory Goa Zuari Agro Chemicals Factory Blast Goa Chemicals Factory Blast
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp