Uttar Pradesh man opens air fire at function, goes absconding as cops file FIR

Police here have lodged an FIR and started investigation into a case where a person was seen opening gunshots in air at a private function, officials said.

Published: 03rd May 2022 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 09:31 PM

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: Police here have lodged an FIR and started investigation into a case where a person was seen opening gunshots in air at a private function, officials said.

The police action came after a short video clip of the incident emerged on social media.

Celebratory firing, which has often led to fatalities, permanent disabilities and severe injuries to people, is banned in Uttar Pradesh.

The young man uses a rifle to open multiple rounds of fire and then is seen brandishing a pistol as he is surrounded first by a group of men looking like private security personnel and then by his friends, the purported video showed.

According to police, the incident took place during a pre-wedding programme at Sorkha village under the Sector 113 police station limits here on April 28.

"An FIR has been lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance). The accused has been identifies as Neelesh Yadav, who lives in Sorkha village," a local police official said.

The firearm used in the incident were licensed, the official said, adding the accused is absconding at the moment but police searches are underway to arrest him.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police added.

