Woman in Nagpur held for marrying four men, registering fake cases against them to extort money

By PTI

NAGPUR: A woman has been arrested along with her partner for allegedly marrying multiple men and extorting money from them, a Nagpur police official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Bhavika Manwani alias Meghali Dilip Tijare (35) from Wardha and her boyfriend Mayur Raju Motghare (27), the Crime Branch official said.

"She got married in 2003, 2013, 2016 and 2021. Her modus operandi was to register fake complaints against her husbands and then extort money from them. She has been held on the complaint of one Mahendra Wanwani from Jaripatka, who she married on September 16 last year," he said.

She had filed a rape case against Wanwani and allegedly tried to extort Rs 4 lakh from him, the official added.