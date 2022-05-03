STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman raped, stabbed by two men in Gurugram; one held

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in the DLF Phase 3 area in Gurugram, police said.

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in the DLF Phase 3 area here, police said on Tuesday, adding one of the accused was arrested.

The incident took place on Monday night at Nathupur in DLF Phase 3, police said.

The condition of victim, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, is critical, they said.

The victim's husband, an autorickshaw driver, filed a complaint at DLF Phase 3 police station.

"On Monday, I got a desperate call from my wife. She told me she had been stabbed. I asked her about location but she could not tell me a specific area. Then she asked me to reach home. When I reached home, she told me she was raped by two and one of them stabbed her," said the complaint.

The victim is not fit for giving statement, police said, adding that on the basis of her husband's complaint, an FIR was registered against two persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (grievously hurt), and 34 (common intention) on Tuesday.

Police said they have nabbed one of the accused, Anil Thakur, a native of Bihar, and the probe is underway.

"We have arrested one of the accused and are interrogating him," Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told PTI.

