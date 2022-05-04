AMU professor lands in soup for visiting Pakistan without nod from varsity authorities

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has issued a show-cause notice to a professor from the department of Arabic for allegedly visiting Pakistan without prior approval of the university authorities. The professor has replied to the notice and action on the part of the AMU vice-chancellor is awaited.

Meanwhile, a clerk at the AMU office has been suspended for laxity as he had received the application from the professor seeking approval for his visit to Pakistan but had not forwarded it to higher authorities.

While AMU spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai refused to comment on the issue, sources revealed that Professor Abu Sufiyan Islahi, a professor in the department of Arabic, had travelled to Pakistan a few weeks ago and returned but was served a show-cause notice for travelling to a foreign nation without permission from the university authorities.

The sources claimed that Professor Sufiyan had already replied to the show-cause notice and the matter was now pending with AMU vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor for decision and necessary action.

However, the sources also claimed that the professor had applied for permission for travelling to Pakistan but Hashmat, the clerk concerned, continued to sit over the application and failed to forward the file to higher authorities. The professor, however, went ahead with his planned schedule and visited Pakistan.