But where is Rahul Gandhi?

“Wrong,” retorted the Congress. Rahul was at a wedding, the party clarified. A full-fledged war of words between the two sides set in.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:50 AM

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to be on a personal visit abroad in mid-April. He is scheduled to return “soon”.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Party pooper – the Congress stopped just short of labeling the BJP as such on Tuesday after the ruling party claimed it had “solved” the mystery of the missing Rahul Gandhi: The former Congress chief was partying at a nightclub in Kathmandu. BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya also shared a video clip of Rahul. 

“Wrong,” retorted the Congress. Rahul was at a wedding, the party clarified. A full-fledged war of words between the two sides set in. “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding,” Malviya riposted to the Congress charge of the PM’s Europe trip in times of a “crisis” in the country. 

Gandhi was supposed to be on a personal visit abroad in mid-April. He is scheduled to return “soon”. A media report in the Kathmandu Post said the Congress leader was in the Nepal capital attending the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas, a former journalist. Taking the first swipe, the Congress tweeted: “There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb (PM) is relishing (sic) abroad.” PM Modi is on a three-day official trip to Europe. R S Surjewala sought to link it with Modi being an “uninvited” guest at Nawaz Sharif’s birthday in 2015. 

Rahul Gandhi Amit Malviya BJP Congress
