Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting on May 16 in Rajasthan

The leaders will address the public meeting on May 16 following the inauguration of a bridge by Sonia Gandhi, according to Congress sources.

Published: 04th May 2022 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 11:54 PM

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (L) and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Baneshwar Dham in Banswara district of Rajasthan on May 16, a day after the party's brainstorming session ends here.

The party is organising its "Chintan Shivir" here from May 13 to 15.

The leaders will address the public meeting on May 16 following the inauguration of a bridge by Sonia Gandhi, according to party sources.

Beneshwar Dham is located on the confluence of three rivers--Som, Mahi and Jakham.

It is a pilgrimage place for tribal people.

