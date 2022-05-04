STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIRs filed against MNS workers in Nashik, Navi Mumbai over loudspeaker row

Six women who were part of a group of MNS members were arrested in Nashik city, around 200km from Mumbai, police said.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Some outfits had submitted memoranda to various police officers on Tuesday requesting them to check the 'misuse' of loudspeakers from mosques.

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Multiple FIRs were registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and local office-bearers of the party in the state for playing the Hanuman Chalisa during morning prayers at mosques being offered through loudspeakers on Wednesday, police said.

Six women who were part of a group of MNS members were arrested in Nashik city, around 200km from Mumbai, they said.

On Tuesday, MNS president Raj Thackeray had issued an open letter urging people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

At least four offences were registered against MNS workers in Nashik city - two of them in the Bhadrakali police station and one each in Satpur and Indiranagar, an official said.

According to one of the FIRs registered at the Bhadrakali police station, a group of MNs workers gathered near a Hanuman temple located close to Damodar Theatre between 4.30 am and 5 am and recited the Hanuman Chalisa and also raised slogans, he said.

As the group had not obtained permission from the authorities for the gathering and violated orders issued by the Nashik city police commissioner, an FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered against eight persons, he said, adding six women were arrested in the case.

In another incident in the jurisdiction of the same police station (Bhadrakali), an FIR was registered against some unidentified persons, the official said.

The case was filed after a mob tried to play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque during 'azaan' (Islamic call to prayer), he said, adding the police recovered a loudspeaker from the spot.

In Navi Mumbai, an FIR was registered against three MNS workers under section 153 of IPC (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) for "instigating" people to play the hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman during 'azaan' in Panvel city, the official said.

Raj Thackeray has demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else the religious hymns will be played on loudspeakers in front of them at a higher volume.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanuman Chalisa Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Azaan
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp